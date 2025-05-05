Monday, May 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Travel ban imposed on former BAF chief, family

The petition cited escape attempts by Shaikh Abdul Hannan's family, justifying travel restrictions

File image of Shaikh Abdul Hannan. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 05 May 2025, 05:51 PM

A travel ban has been imposed on former chief of the Bangladesh Air Force Shaikh Abdul Hannan and several of his family members amid an ongoing Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigation into allegations of corruption.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib issued the order on Monday in response to a petition filed by ACC Deputy Director Tanjir Hasib Sarker, confirmed ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam.

The family members barred from leaving the country include his wife, Tahmida Begum, son Shaikh Labib Hannan, and another relative named Sanjida Akter.

According to the petition, during his tenure, former air chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan allegedly abused his power for personal gain, engaged in bribery and irregularities in recruitment processes, and embezzled funds through various corrupt practices.

The ACC said it has formed an inquiry team to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations, including money laundering and the accumulation of illegal wealth in the names of Hannan and others connected to him.

The petition also mentioned that reliable sources indicated attempts by Hannan and his family to leave the country.

As a result, the travel restrictions were deemed necessary to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

Topics:

ACCTravel banBangladesh Air Force (BAF)Anti Corruption Commisson
Read More

Court orders seizure of 190 vehicles linked to Enayet Ullah

Ali Riaz: Political parties will make concessions to establish a democratic system

CA Yunus: Government efforts to continue to modernize Bangladesh Air Force

Court orders issuance of arrest warrant for Saima Wazed through Interpol

BAF conducts 'Akash Bijoy 2025' exercise

ACC examines corruption allegations against ex-aides of two advisers

Latest News

Inclusive workplace policies and culture are essential for social and economic justice

Iran unveils new ballistic missile with 1,200 km range

Al-Arafah Islami Bank inaugurates development program for MTOs

Inflation dips to 9.17% in April

Will Putin flinch when Trump imposes secondary sanctions?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x