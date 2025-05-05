Travel ban imposed on former BAF chief, family

A travel ban has been imposed on former chief of the Bangladesh Air Force Shaikh Abdul Hannan and several of his family members amid an ongoing Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigation into allegations of corruption.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib issued the order on Monday in response to a petition filed by ACC Deputy Director Tanjir Hasib Sarker, confirmed ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam.

The family members barred from leaving the country include his wife, Tahmida Begum, son Shaikh Labib Hannan, and another relative named Sanjida Akter.

According to the petition, during his tenure, former air chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan allegedly abused his power for personal gain, engaged in bribery and irregularities in recruitment processes, and embezzled funds through various corrupt practices.

The ACC said it has formed an inquiry team to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations, including money laundering and the accumulation of illegal wealth in the names of Hannan and others connected to him.

The petition also mentioned that reliable sources indicated attempts by Hannan and his family to leave the country.

As a result, the travel restrictions were deemed necessary to ensure the integrity of the investigation.