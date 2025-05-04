4 more witnesses testify in Magura girl rape-murder case

Four more witnesses testified on Sunday before a Magura court in the sensational rape and murder case of eight-year-old girl.

With this, a total of 23 witnesses have so far testified in the case.

Judge Md Zahid Hasan of the Magura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal recorded the testimonies.

The witnesses are physicians Saharia Sultana and Jahura Khatun; and nurses Joly Parvin and Bornali Parvin.

Earlier, on April 23, the same court framed charges against four accused in the case.

Prime accused Hitu Sheikh has been charged with rape and murder. The court also fixed April 27 for recording witness testimonies.

On April 13, Sub-Inspector Md Alauddin of Magura Sadar police station, the investigation officer in the case, submitted the charge sheet to the court of the chief judicial magistrate, naming four people as accused.

The girl died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on March 13, a week after she was raped, sparking widespread protests across the country.

University students, including those from Dhaka University, took to the streets demanding capital punishment for the accused.

The prime accused in the case gave a confessional statement before the court.

Police arrested the victim’s brother-in-law Sajib Sheikh, 20; his brother Ratul Sheikh, 25; and her sister’s parents-in-law Hitu Sheikh, 50, and Jabeda Begum, 40, in connection with the incident.