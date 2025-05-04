Writ challenges legality of Women Reform Commission's recommendations

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court challenging several “controversial and conflicting” provisions in the Women Reform Commission Report 2025 and seeking the formation of an expert committee to review them.

The petition was submitted on Sunday by Supreme Court lawyer Rowshan Ali to the relevant branch of the High Court.

According to the petitioner, recommendations in chapters 3, 4, 6, 10, 11, and 12 of the report contradict Islamic Shariah, hurt religious sentiments, and clash with the Constitution.

The 318-page report has been recently published and widely discussed across various platforms.

The petition outlines five key objections:

Equal inheritance: Chapter 11 proposes equal inheritance rights for men and women, which the petitioner says contradicts Quranic verse Surah An-Nisa (4:11). Ban on polygamy: The report recommends outlawing polygamy, a practice allowed under Shariah law, which the petition argues infringes on the constitutional right to religious freedom (Article 41). Support for “My Body, My Choice”: The slogan is endorsed without reference to Islamic principles, allegedly overstepping moral boundaries. Recognition of sex work: The report proposes recognising sex work as a legal profession, which the petitioner claims violates Islamic values and Articles 2(A) and 26 of the Constitution. Language on gender identity: Terminology used in relation to gender identity and transgender issues is said to conflict with Shariah and religious beliefs.

The petition names three government ministries and the chairperson of the Women's Reform Commission as respondents.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi is expected to hear the petition later this week.