Salman, Anisul, ex-IGP Abdullah remanded again

A Dhaka court on Wednesday put former prime minister’s adviser Salman F Rahman and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on a three-day remand each and former law minister Anisul Huq to two-day remand in three murder cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jamshed Alam passed the order after hearing different petitions filed by the investigating officers.

The investigations officers of the cases sought a five-day remand for Salman F Rahman in Monir Hossain killing case filed with Bhatara Police Station, three-day remand for Anisul in Abdul Jabbar murder case filed with Badda Police Station and a seven-day remand for former IGP in Russel murder case filed with Jatrabari Police Station Public Prosecutor Omar Faruk stood for the remand petitions.

Besides, the court shown Salman, Anisul and Abdullah, arrested in a fresh case filed with Kadamtoli Police Station.

The court also showed five people including former mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam, arrested in a fresh case.