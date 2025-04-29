Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Case filed against 17 actors, including Nipun Akter, Zayed Khan

The case alleges that these individuals provided substantial financial backing to suppress the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 07:54 PM

An attempted murder case has been filed against 17 actors, including actors Suborna Mustafa, Nusrat Faria, Rokeya Prachy, Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter, and Zayed Khan.

Enamul Haque filed a petition at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Tuesday over an incident in the Vatara area of Dhaka during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The court later directed Vatara police station to record the case and begin an investigation.

The case names 283 individuals associated with former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her government, along with 300 to 400 unidentified persons as accused.

Vatara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mazharul Islam confirmed the information to Dhaka Tribune.

He said the 17 artists stand accused of financially supporting the Awami League regime in opposition to the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Those named in the case include Suborna Mustafa, Nusrat Faria, Rokeya Prachy, Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter, film actor Zayed Khan, Asna Habib Bhabna, Sohana Saba, Meher Afroz Shaon, Jyotika Jyoti, film actor Simon Sadiq, and Azizul Hakim, among others.

The case alleges that these individuals provided substantial financial backing to suppress the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

It also said that the plaintiff, Enamul Haque, was shot in the right leg and lost consciousness after being hit by a bullet allegedly fired by some of the other accused.

OC Mazharul Islam said: "We have received the case for investigation. All legal procedures are being followed as the case progresses."

Attempted Murder
