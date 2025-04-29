Court takes suo moto action over woman dragged by car in snatching attempt

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Kausar Parveen has taken cognizance of an offence on her own motion over a widely circulated incident in which a woman was injured after being dragged by a car during a snatching attempt in the capital’s Siddheshwari area.

Acting on reports published in the media, the court on Tuesday initiated the case under the Code of Criminal Procedure and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to carry out an investigation.

The court ordered the PBI to submit its report by July 20, Bench Assistant Appel Mahmud Chowdhury confirmed.

According to court sources, a report published in a daily on April 27 stated that a woman was standing in front of Greenland Tower in Siddheshwari when an assailant from a moving white car tried to snatch her handbag through the window.

As the woman fell to the ground, the car continued dragging her along the road.

Video footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the horrifying scene unfolding in broad daylight.

Bystanders were later seen rushing to help the woman. The incident has sparked public outrage and concern.

No case had been filed as of yet.

However, under Section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Rules 243/244 of the Police Regulation Book, 1943, filing a case is mandatory in the instance of a cognizable offence.

Citing negligence and inaction on the part of the police, the court proceeded to initiate the case.

In its order, the court observed that a serious offence under Sections 392 (robbery), 379 (theft), 325 (grievous hurt), and 34 (Crime involving more than one person) of the Penal Code has taken place. For the sake of justice, a thorough investigation was deemed necessary.

The court directed the special superintendent of the PBI, Dhaka metropolitan, to visit the scene, take the victim’s statement, collect the viral video and other relevant evidence, and submit an investigation report under Section 173 by July 20.