Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Court takes suo moto action over woman dragged by car in snatching attempt

The court directed the PBI to visit the scene, take the victim’s statement, collect relevant evidence, and submit a report

The robbers started dragging the woman with the car along with the bag. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 07:02 PM

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Kausar Parveen has taken cognizance of an offence on her own motion over a widely circulated incident in which a woman was injured after being dragged by a car during a snatching attempt in the capital’s Siddheshwari area.

Acting on reports published in the media, the court on Tuesday initiated the case under the Code of Criminal Procedure and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to carry out an investigation.

The court ordered the PBI to submit its report by July 20, Bench Assistant Appel Mahmud Chowdhury confirmed.

According to court sources, a report published in a daily on April 27 stated that a woman was standing in front of Greenland Tower in Siddheshwari when an assailant from a moving white car tried to snatch her handbag through the window.

As the woman fell to the ground, the car continued dragging her along the road.

Video footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the horrifying scene unfolding in broad daylight.

Bystanders were later seen rushing to help the woman. The incident has sparked public outrage and concern.

No case had been filed as of yet.

However, under Section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Rules 243/244 of the Police Regulation Book, 1943, filing a case is mandatory in the instance of a cognizable offence.

Citing negligence and inaction on the part of the police, the court proceeded to initiate the case.

In its order, the court observed that a serious offence under Sections 392 (robbery), 379 (theft), 325 (grievous hurt), and 34 (Crime involving more than one person) of the Penal Code has taken place. For the sake of justice, a thorough investigation was deemed necessary.

The court directed the special superintendent of the PBI, Dhaka metropolitan, to visit the scene, take the victim’s statement, collect the viral video and other relevant evidence, and submit an investigation report under Section 173 by July 20.

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan MagistratePolice Bureau of Investigation (PBI)
Read More

Model Meghna Alam granted bail

Court rejects Meghna Alam's bail plea in fraud, extortion case

Task force gets 6 more months to probe Sagar-Runi murder

Parvez murder: 3 placed on remand

Two coffeehouse employees remanded for assaulting girl

3 dismembered bodies recovered in Narayanganj

Latest News

What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Trump: Putin wants peace in Ukraine

Pakistan says India planning imminent military strike

At least 15 killed in Kolkata hotel fire

ACC breaks records in 2024, but conviction rates, politics cloud progress

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x