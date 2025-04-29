High Court: No cattle market in Meradia, Banasree for Eid-ul-Azha

The High Court has ordered that no cattle market can be set up in Meradia, located in Banasree of the capital, ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Zahurul Islam, confirmed the information to the media on Tuesday.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque and Justice Aynun Nahar Siddiqua issued the order on Monday.

Additionally, the High Court issued a rule asking why a cattle market is set up next to Meradia Bazaar, out of the 11 cattle markets under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The city corporation has been prohibited from setting up a cattle market in that area until the rule is resolved.

Lawyer Zahurul Islam said: “On April 21, the DSCC published a lease notice announcing the decision to set up a cattle market in Meradia, Banasree. In response, Shahabuddin Sarker, a resident of Banasree, filed a writ petition challenging the notice. Following the hearing on Monday, the High Court suspended the lease notice for three months and also issued a rule.

Another lawyer, Khurshid Shah Murad said: “Banasree is a residential area. When a cattle market is set up in Meradia, Banasree, it spreads throughout the entire residential area, causing severe suffering for the residents. That is why the writ petition was filed on behalf of the local residents.”