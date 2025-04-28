Model Meghna Alam granted bail

Model Meghna Alam has been granted bail in a case filed at Dhaka's Dhanmondi police station on charges of fraud and extortion.

Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Chanuallah of Dhaka issued the order after hearing the case on Monday.

According to court sources, Meghna Alam’s lawyers—Mohsin Reza, Mahima Bandhan, and Barrister Sadman Sakib, submitted the bail plea.

Following the hearing, the court granted her bail.

On April 17, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Masum Mia issued an arrest warrant for Meghna after hearing the case.

The allegations in the case suggest that Meghna, along with Dewan Samir and two or three unidentified individuals, is an active member of a criminal syndicate.

They employed attractive women to entrap foreign diplomats and representatives of foreign countries working in Bangladesh, as well as wealthy local businessmen, in romantic schemes, extorting money by threatening to damage their reputations, according to the case statement.

Dewan Samir is reported to be the CEO of a company named Kawaii Group and the owner of a manpower firm called Sanjana International.

Previously, he also owned a company named Mirai International Event Management Limited.

The women were hired as brand ambassadors for the company to facilitate easy access to foreign diplomats and wealthy businessmen, thereby enhancing the profitability of the manpower and other businesses, say the case documents.

With the assistance of his accomplices, Dewan Samir allegedly targeted diplomats and blackmailed them for substantial sums of money.

On April 10, Meghna Alam was sent to jail under the Special Powers Act, with a 30-day detention order.

On April 12, the court granted a five-day remand for Dewan Samir in a fraud case at Vatara police station.

The court granted a five-day remand for him in the Dhanmondi fraud and extortion case on April 17.

The court extended his remand by an additional four days in the same case on April 22.

Following the remand, Dewan Samir was sent to jail on April 27.