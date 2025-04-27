Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

High Court issues rule on prevention of air pollution in Dhaka

The applicant recently notified the Department of Environment that Dhaka's AQI on December 14, 2024, hit a nine-year high at 288, classified as very unhealthy

File image of Bangladesh High Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 06:18 PM

The High Court has issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain why it should not issue an order to take action to prevent air pollution in the capital.

A High Court division bench of Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque and Justice Aynun Nahar Siddiqua passed the order after a hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard on Sunday.

Advocate Md Monir Uddin filed the petition and subsequently moved the plea before the court.

The court asked the environment secretary, the director general of the Department of Environment, and the chief executive officers of Dhaka north and south city corporations to respond within four weeks.

The applicant recently sent a notice to the director general of the Department of Environment, saying Dhaka's Air Quality Index (AQI) on December 14, 2024, was worse in the last nine years with a score of 288, which is considered to be very unhealthy.

The pleader urged appropriate action to tackle the situation.

As the notice went unheard, the applicant filed the writ with the High Court.

Topics:

Department of Environment (DoE)High Court (HC)Air Quality Index (AQI)
Read More

Dhaka’s air unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday morning

SC to hear state plea against Aug 21 grenade attack judgment on May 4

Ex-Forces Association demands Major Sinha murder verdict within a month

Dhaka’s air quality 'moderate' on Saturday morning

Dhaka air quality turns moderate Friday morning

HC stays DMP order requiring permission for arrests in uprising cases

Latest News

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Fires rage two days after Iran port blast killed 46

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x