High Court issues rule on prevention of air pollution in Dhaka

The High Court has issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain why it should not issue an order to take action to prevent air pollution in the capital.

A High Court division bench of Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque and Justice Aynun Nahar Siddiqua passed the order after a hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard on Sunday.

Advocate Md Monir Uddin filed the petition and subsequently moved the plea before the court.

The court asked the environment secretary, the director general of the Department of Environment, and the chief executive officers of Dhaka north and south city corporations to respond within four weeks.

The applicant recently sent a notice to the director general of the Department of Environment, saying Dhaka's Air Quality Index (AQI) on December 14, 2024, was worse in the last nine years with a score of 288, which is considered to be very unhealthy.

The pleader urged appropriate action to tackle the situation.

As the notice went unheard, the applicant filed the writ with the High Court.