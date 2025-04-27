Khasru, 4 others acquitted in case under Special Powers Act

A Dhaka court on Sunday acquitted five people, including BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, in a case filed under the Special Powers Act over allegedly instigating students during the 2018 road safety movement.

Dhaka Special Tribunal 14 Judge Md Jannatul Ferdous Ibne Haque passed the order after hearing a petition.

The others who were acquitted are Barrister Milhanur Rahman Naumi, Md Rafiqul Islam Nayan, Habibur Rahman Habib, and Rabiul Islam Robi.

According to the prosecution, two students from Shaheed Ramiz Uddin Cantonment School and College—Dia Khanom Mim and Abdul Karim Rajib—were killed when a bus hit them on July 29, 2018, sparking strong protests in the capital.

During the movement for road safety, a phone conversation between Khasru and a BNP member was leaked and went viral on social media.

On August 5, 2018, Sub-Inspector of DB Md Shamim Ahmed filed a case against Khasru and Barrister Milhanur Rahman under the Special Powers Act.

Around 400-500 unidentified men were also accused in the case.

DB Inspector Md Anisur Rahman submitted a chargesheet against the five people, including Khasru.