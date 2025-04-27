Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Khasru, 4 others acquitted in case under Special Powers Act

Around 400-500 unidentified men were also accused in the case

File image of Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 05:45 PM

A Dhaka court on Sunday acquitted five people, including BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, in a case filed under the Special Powers Act over allegedly instigating students during the 2018 road safety movement.

Dhaka Special Tribunal 14 Judge Md Jannatul Ferdous Ibne Haque passed the order after hearing a petition.

The others who were acquitted are Barrister Milhanur Rahman Naumi, Md Rafiqul Islam Nayan, Habibur Rahman Habib, and Rabiul Islam Robi.

According to the prosecution, two students from Shaheed Ramiz Uddin Cantonment School and College—Dia Khanom Mim and Abdul Karim Rajib—were killed when a bus hit them on July 29, 2018, sparking strong protests in the capital.

During the movement for road safety, a phone conversation between Khasru and a BNP member was leaked and went viral on social media.

On August 5, 2018, Sub-Inspector of DB Md Shamim Ahmed filed a case against Khasru and Barrister Milhanur Rahman under the Special Powers Act.

Around 400-500 unidentified men were also accused in the case.

DB Inspector Md Anisur Rahman submitted a chargesheet against the five people, including Khasru.

Topics:

BNPAmir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
Read More

Elected govt stronger than unelected one, says BNP's Tuku

Tarique Rahman: Sher-e-Bangla was an immortal statesman of subcontinent

Rizvi voices concern over corruption allegations against advisers

NCP: No national election before banning Awami League

Speakers: For a citizen-responsive House, e-Parliament is crucial

Tarique: BNP committed to restoring democracy, voting rights at any cost

Latest News

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Fires rage two days after Iran port blast killed 46

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x