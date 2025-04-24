Thursday, April 24, 2025

Court imposes travel ban on four members of Sheikh family

Reliable sources have indicated that the individuals concerned are attempting to transfer the unlawfully acquired assets and flee abroad

Collage image of former MP of Khulna-2 Sheikh Salahuddin, his brothers Sheikh Sohel and Sheikh Jalal Uddin Rubel, and former MP of Bagerhat-2 Sheikh Tonmoy. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 05:15 PM

A Dhaka court on Thursday imposed a travel ban on four members of the Sheikh family, including former MP of Khulna-2 Sheikh Salahuddin, his brothers Sheikh Sohel and Sheikh Jalal Uddin Rubel, and former MP of Bagerhat-2 Sheikh Tonmoy, over corruption allegations.

The order was issued by Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The information was confirmed by the ACC’s Public Relations Officer and Deputy Director Akhtarul Islam.

On the same day, ACC Deputy Director Md Mostafizur Rahman filed the petition requesting the travel ban on the individuals.

According to the petition, there are ongoing investigations into allegations that several former ministers and MPs of the previous government amassed substantial illegal wealth through irregularities and corruption.

“Reliable sources have indicated that the individuals concerned are attempting to transfer the unlawfully acquired assets and flee abroad,” the petition added.

The petition further added: “If they succeed, it may delay or disrupt the investigation process. For the sake of a proper inquiry, the ban on their travel abroad is deemed necessary.”

