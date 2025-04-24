Thursday, April 24, 2025

Court orders seizure of property of ex-DB chief Harun

The court froze a total of Tk1.26 crore in ten bank accounts under his name

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 04:36 PM

A Dhaka court has ordered the seizure of a flat and three plots of land totaling 18 kathas in Uttara, registered under the name of former Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and former head of the Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB), Mohammad Harun ar Rashid.

Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib issued the order on Thursday in response to a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

According to the petition, three separate plots registered in Harun’s name are located in Uttara, while the 1,570 sq ft flat is also situated in Sector 10 of Uttara.

Mohammad Zainal Abedin, deputy director of the ACC, made the request for asset seizure.

The petition states that Harun ar Rashid is under investigation for accumulating assets worth hundreds of crores of taka, both within the country and abroad, through corruption and abuse of power, beyond his known sources of income.

During the investigation, reliable sources revealed that Harun had been attempting to sell or transfer these assets.

To facilitate a fair investigation, the ACC has sought the seizure of these properties.

Earlier, on 19 February, a court had ordered the seizure of 100 bighas of land, five buildings and two flats belonging to Harun ar Rashid.

Additionally, the court froze a total of Tk1.26 crore in ten bank accounts under his name.

On the same day, a similar order was passed to seize 30 bighas of land, 11 bank accounts and shares from three companies belonging to his brother, ABM Shahriar.

