Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam appointed acting chief justice

Decision made as Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed left for Türkiye and UAE for different programs

Appellate division Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 02:24 PM

Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam of the Appellate Division was appointed the acting chief justice on Thursday, as Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed left for Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join two separate programs.

Md Shafiqul Islam, public relations officer (PRO) of the Appellate Division, confirmed the matter.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7am to join his first program in Türkiye.

He will attend the 63rd founding anniversary functions of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Türkiye, at the invitation of the organization's president, Justice Kadir Özkaya.

The chief justice will also join an international symposium at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul on Friday.

He is scheduled to attend an international conference as a panel speaker on Climate Justice and the Constitution: Reflections from the Global South, organized by New York University-Abu Dhabi, on April 28 in Abu Dhabi, said Shafiqul Islam.

Bangladesh Supreme Court Chief Justice
