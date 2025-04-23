Pori Moni sues domestic help Pinki

Actor Pori Moni on Wednesday filed a case at the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal against her domestic help Pinki Akter.

The case was filed in the court of Judge Md Noor-e-Alam of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal, confirmed the tribunal’s bench assistant, Md Jewel Mia.

The court has directed the officer-in-charge (OC) of Vatara police station to investigate the matter and submit a report by July 8, he added.

Jewel said: "Pori Moni was present in court today. Her legal representatives — lawyers Mohsin Reza, Mohima Badhon, and Barrister Sadman Sakib — presented arguments on her behalf. The judge recorded the plaintiff’s statement."

Earlier, on Tuesday, domestic help Pinki Akter had filed a case against Pori Moni and another person.

The court had directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the allegations and submit a report by May 8.