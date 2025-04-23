High court grants bail to 61 pro-Awami League lawyers

The High Court has granted bail to 61 pro-Awami League lawyers in a case over the assault and attempted murder of fellow legal practitioners during the period of anti-government protests.

The order was issued on Tuesday by a High Court bench comprising Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain.

At the hearing, Additional Attorney General Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan appeared on behalf of the state, while Advocate Azharul Haque represented the accused.

Following the court's decision, the additional attorney general said that the High Court granted bail to approximately 60–65 individuals due to the absence of specific allegations against them.

He added that a decision will be made later regarding whether to challenge the bail order before the Chamber Court.

Previously, a case was filed against 144 pro-Awami League lawyers in connection with an attack on members of the Dhaka Bar Association during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The allegations included vandalism of lawyers' chambers and attempted murder.

Subsequently, 115 accused secured eight weeks' anticipatory bail from the High Court.

Upon the expiry of their bail term, 83 lawyers surrendered before the Dhaka Metropolitan Court on April 6 and sought bail.

The court granted bail to Dhaka Bar Association former president Abu Sayeed Sagar, along with 18 female lawyers.

However, as three accused individuals absconded, the remaining 61 were sent to prison.