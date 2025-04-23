Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Palak says he, Shirin Sharmin, others hid in parliament on Aug 5 for hours

Former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak tells Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court

Zunaid Ahmed Palak at court premises. Photo Bangla Tribune
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 12:04 PM

Former speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and 10 others took shelter in a room at the parliament building from the morning of August 5 until around 2:30am the next day before the army rescued them and took them away, Palak said during a hearing at the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

During the hearing, he also claimed that false accusations were brought against him.

He requested the court to allow him to be interrogated at the jail gate instead.

After the hearing, the court granted police two days to interrogate Palak in a murder case filed at Vatara police station.

Palak was arrested on August 15 last year, days after the Awami League regime's fall.

Over time, he was taken on remand and questioned in connection with several murder and attempted murder cases.

 

Topics:

Zunaid Ahmed PalakShirin Sharmin Chaudhury
