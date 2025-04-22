Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Task force gets 6 more months to probe Sagar-Runi murder

The court fixed October 22 for the next hearing

Journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi. Photo:UNB
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 05:03 PM

The High Court on Tuesday granted six-month more to the task force to complete the investigation into the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

The HC bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi passed the order after hearing a petition seeking nine more months to investigate the case.

The court also fixed October 22 for the next hearing.

Advocate Shishir Monir stood for the petitioner while Additional Attorney General Arshadur Rahman Rauf represented the state.

Earlier on September 30, the HC asked the government to form a high-powered task force to probe the murder case and submit a report within six months.

Following the court order, the interim government formed a high-powered task force on October 23 last year, led by the chief of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

Sagar, a news editor at private television channel Maasranga TV and Runi, a senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were murdered in their rented apartment in Dhaka’s West Rajabazar on February 11, 2012.

Their four-and-a-half-year-old son, Mahir Sarowar Megh, was present in the house at the time of the murder.

Runi’s brother, Naosher Alam, filed the murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station following the murders.

Initially, police handled the investigation, but after four days, it was transferred to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

DB admitted its failure before the High Court on April 18, 2012, after 62 days of investigation.

The case was subsequently assigned to RAB.

Topics:

HIgh CourtRABDhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)Detective Branch (DB)ATN BanglaMaasranga TVPolice Bureau of Investigation (PBI)Sagar-Runi Murder Case
Read More

DMP: Sagar-Runi murder case documents not burnt

Autorickshaw drivers protest ban in Gulshan, bikers attacked

Pilot project begins for safe pedestrian crossings in Dhaka

HC issues rule on disclosure of presidential pardons over past 33 years

Evidence of enforced disappearances found in Uttara, Agargaon, Kochukhet

Families of victims of enforced disappearances demand justice

Latest News

Martyred Intellectuals Memorial being renovated, not demolished, authorities clarify

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 22m litre palm olein

Police: Interpol has issued red notice against ex-IGP Benazir

Mahfuj: Information offices must work to combat rumors, disinformation locally

Kuet protesters steadfast despite education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x