HC to hear death reference, appeals in Major Sinha murder case from Wednesday

The High Court (HC) is scheduled to hold a hearing on the death reference and appeals of the convicts who were sentenced to the maximum punishment by the lower court in the Major (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case.

A division bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice Md Sagir Hossain, is set to begin the hearing on Wednesday. The chief justice earlier assigned the case to this bench for the proceedings.

Major Sinha was shot dead by police at the Shamlapur check post in Teknaf on the night of July 31, 2020, while returning from Marishbunia village after shooting videos for his YouTube channel.

Subsequently, on August 5—six days after the incident—Sinha’s sister, Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, filed a case with the Cox’s Bazar court against nine policemen, including former Teknaf police station officer-in-charge (OC) Pradip Kumar Das and former in-charge of the Baharchora Police Investigation Centre, Inspector Liakat Ali.

On January 31, 2022, the Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court sentenced Pradip Kumar Das and Liakat Ali to death, and handed life imprisonment to six others: Sub-Inspector Nanda Dulal Rakshit, constable Rubel Sharma, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sagar Deb, and constables Nurul Amin, Nezam Uddin, and Mohammad Ayaz Uddin.

Seven other accused, including Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Sub-Inspector Mohammad Shahjahan and constables Mohammad Rajib and Mohammad Abdullah, were acquitted, as the charges brought against them could not be proven.