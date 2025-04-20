Writ filed challenging approval requirement for arresting accused in July uprising cases

A writ petition has been filed in the High Court challenging the police notification regarding obtaining prior approval by officers from higher authorities before making any arrests in cases related to the killings and other atrocities during the mass uprising.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Jasim Uddin filed the writ on Sunday.

The writ is likely to be heard by a bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Sikder Mahmudur Razi.

On April 9, an office order from the Bangladesh Police stated that in most cases related to the anti-discrimination movement, numerous accused were named in the complaints.

“The accused named in the complaint or found in the investigation of these cases must be arrested with the permission of the higher authorities along with appropriate evidence (victim/statement/eyewitness, video/audio/still images and CDRs related to the incident, etc.) for the purpose of arrest," it said.

It also said that without such evidence and authorization, no named or identified suspect in anti-discrimination protest cases should be arrested.