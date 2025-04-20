HC issues rule to ensure Supreme Court security

The High Court has issued a rule asking why authorities should not be directed to ensure the overall security of the Supreme Court.

The secretaries of the Law and Home Ministries, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner, and other relevant officials have been asked to respond within four weeks.

The bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi issued the rule on Sunday after the preliminary hearing of a related writ petition. Advocate Md Monir Uddin represented the petitioner during the hearing.

Earlier, on March 27, Monir Uddin submitted an application to the secretary of the Home Ministry and others, seeking measures to strengthen the Supreme Court’s security.

The petition stated that the security of the Supreme Court had been severely compromised in recent days, as reported by various media outlets. It alleged that restrictions on entering the High Court Division and the Appellate Division were being disregarded.

The petition emphasized that only lawyers and their assistants should be allowed to enter without showing identification, while all others must display IDs and provide their address and mobile numbers before being granted access.

It further mentioned past incidents of bomb attacks at different court premises, warning that similar threats could occur at the Supreme Court using novel methods. The petitioner urged that digital entry systems be introduced for lawyers and their assistants, while entry for others should be properly recorded by the registrar’s office.

As no action was taken in response to the application, Monir Uddin filed the writ petition with the High Court.