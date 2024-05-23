Court orders to confiscate former IGP Benazir’s properties

A Dhaka Court on Thursday ordered the authorities to confiscate all moveable and immovable properties of former IGP Benazir Ahmed in connection with the allegations of corruption brought against him.

Of them, 33 bank accounts were frozen and properties of 83 deeds were attached.

Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order responding to a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

ACC Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam and also the inquiry officer of the matter, submitted the petition in this regard.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan confirmed the information.

He said: “A written application was filed to the court by the investigation officer. The court has ordered the seizure after looking at the documents and laws."

When asked whether all his assets are subject to confiscation or not, the ACC lawyer said: “The case is now at the investigation stage. Before the investigation is complete, it cannot be said whether all properties are included. A total of 83 document assets, various bank accounts are in this list. There is also a property in Cox's Bazar.”

However, this ACC lawyer considered this as a part of the investigation work rather than a special progress.

On April 23, the High Court asked ACC to submit a progress report on the investigation of the alleged illegal wealth of former IGP Benazir Ahmed and his family, within two months.

On April 20, Benazir Ahmed broke his silence three weeks after a national daily and a TV channel published sensational news alleging illicit assets in his possession.

Earlier, ACC formed a committee to investigate the alleged corruption of Benazir Ahmed and his family.

Besides, a writ petition was filed with the High Court seeking an investigation into the allegation brought against ex-IGP Benazir and his family. Salauddin Regan, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the writ petition. The writ petition also sought an investigation into the allegation. Benazir Ahmed responds to corruption allegations

It also sought the issuance of a rule asking the government to explain why the ACC's ineffectiveness in investigating Benazir's wealth should not be declared illegal.

Chairman of ACC, ACC Commissioners and ACC secretary were made respondents to the writ petition.

A vernacular daily published a report on the title of ‘Aladiner Cherag at the house of Benazir’ on March 31.

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon MP filed a petition with ACC seeking legal steps against Benazir on Sunday.