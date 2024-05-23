Thursday, May 23, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Candidacy of Obaidul Quader's brother upheld by Appellate Division

  • Shahadat’s nomination paper was cancelled on May 5
  • Polling in the Companiganj upazila on May 29
File image of High Court. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 May 2024, 02:50 PM

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an order of the High Court, which earlier ordered the concerned authorities to accept the nomination papers of Chairman candidate Shahadat Hossain, brother of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, in the upcoming Upazila Parishad election in Companiganj of Noakhali district.

A seven-judge bench led by Senior Justice of the Appellate Division M Enayetur Rahim passed the order.

On May 5, Shahadat Hossain's nomination paper was cancelled by the scrutiny committee due to the alleged concealment of information regarding his income statement in the affidavit. 

Later, Hossain made an appeal against the decision to Deputy Commissioner Dewan Mahbubur Rahman.

On May 9, the deputy commissioner upheld the decision to cancel the nomination paper. Hossain then filed a writ in the High Court challenging this decision.

The High Court ordered the concerned committee to accept his nomination papers on May 14.

Later, another candidate of the polls, Golam Sharif Chowdhury, appealed against the High Court order in the Appellate Division.

Polling will be held in Companiganj, Noakhali Sadar and Begumganj upazilas of Noakhali in the third phase on May 29.

Topics:

Obaidul QuaderShahadat HossainUpazila Parishad Election
Read More

Quader: If India is enemy, how can Salahuddin remain safe there?

UP chairman shot in Rangamati

Quader: US sanction on Gen Aziz not imposed under visa policy

Upazila polls: Several injured as 5 crude bombs explode in Bhola

2nd phase of upazila parishad election Tuesday

EC Alamgir: Commission not concerned with voter turnout

Latest News

Gold price sees drop

WBC Belt Fight comes to Bangladesh Saturday

Policy dialogue stresses need for active Parliamentarians’ caucus on disability in SMART Bangladesh

PM Hasina says she rejected proposal for airbase

Raisi buried after dying in helicopter crash

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x