Top court orders 2 associates of PK Halder to surrender by June 4

  • Former directors of International Leasing and Financial Services
  • Were granted bail in 15 cases by the High Court 
File image of High Court. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 May 2024, 12:50 PM

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has ordered the two associates of notorious money launderer Prashant Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder, to surrender by June 4.

The two associates are the then directors of International Leasing and Financial Services Basudev Banerjee and his wife Papia Banerjee.

A seven-judge appellate bench headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order on Thursday.

On May 9, the High Court granted six weeks of anticipatory bail to Basudev Banerjee and Papia Banerjee in 15 cases in the case of illegal acquisition of wealth.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said that although granted bail, they have been instructed to surrender their passports to the court and are prohibited from travelling abroad without permission.

According to lawyer Nurul Islam Sujan, the couple, as directors, did not participate in board meetings nor were they involved in the decision-making process regarding lending or recovery. 

Allegations suggest their signatures were forged, and the company's operations were mainly overseen by the chairman and managing director.

Basudev and Papia Banerjee have not transferred any funds or loans to themselves or any other shareholder company, nor have they derived any benefits.

Their absence has reportedly led to significant setbacks for their company, which employs around 8,500 individuals.

In 2021, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Basudev Banerjee and Papia Banerjee, along with PK Halder, accusing them of embezzlement.

Topics:

Supreme CourtPK Halder
