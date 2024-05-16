Thursday, May 16, 2024

Blogger Nazimuddin murder: Indictment hearing deferred again

  • Date set on June 24
  • Was hacked and shot to death by militants in 2016 
Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 16 May 2024, 01:17 PM

A Dhaka court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on charge framing against nine people, including the sacked army chief of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, Major Syed Ziaul Haque Zia, in a case filed over the murder of blogger Nazimuddin Samad in 2016. 

Dhaka Anti-terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Mujibur Rahman, on Thursday, has set June 24 as the next date of hearing. 

At one stage of the hearing on Thursday, the accused told the court that they did not have a lawyer. At that time, the accused verbally appealed for time by appointing a lawyer.

The court granted the accused time for the last time and fixed June 24 as the next date.

The concerned state prosecutor Golam Sarwar Khan confirmed the matter. 

Nazimuddin, a student of Jagannath University, was hacked and shot to death by the militants on April 6, 2016, at Lakkhibazar area in the old part of the capital.

 

Topics:

Blogger KillingCharge sheetIndictment
