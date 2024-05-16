Blogger Nazimuddin murder: Indictment hearing deferred again

A Dhaka court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on charge framing against nine people, including the sacked army chief of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, Major Syed Ziaul Haque Zia, in a case filed over the murder of blogger Nazimuddin Samad in 2016.

Dhaka Anti-terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Mujibur Rahman, on Thursday, has set June 24 as the next date of hearing.

At one stage of the hearing on Thursday, the accused told the court that they did not have a lawyer. At that time, the accused verbally appealed for time by appointing a lawyer.

The court granted the accused time for the last time and fixed June 24 as the next date.

The concerned state prosecutor Golam Sarwar Khan confirmed the matter.

Nazimuddin, a student of Jagannath University, was hacked and shot to death by the militants on April 6, 2016, at Lakkhibazar area in the old part of the capital.