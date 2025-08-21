Charge sheets in 26 cases linked to July Uprising submitted

Police have so far submitted charge sheets in 26 cases linked to the July Uprising before the courts in different parts of the country.



According to the Police Headquarters, eight of the charge sheets were submitted in murder cases and 18 charge sheets were placed under other sections before the courts.



The eight charge sheets in the murder cases were submitted before the courts by police of Sherpur, Feni, Chandpur, Comilla and Kurigram districts and the Chittagong Metropolitan Police.



The 18 other charge sheets were submitted before the courts by the police of Bogura, Chapainawabganj, Sirajganj, Pabna and Jamalpur districts and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Barisal Metropolitan Police and Rajshahi Metropolitan Police and the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).



Charge sheets were given against 1,153 accused in the murder cases and 682 accused in other cases.



Senior police officers are supervising the cases to ensure proper investigation of the cases filed during the mass uprising of the students and the public.



The statement said that the Bangladesh Police is trying to complete the investigation of other registered cases and bring the criminals to justice.