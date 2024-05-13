Four put on two-day remand over Bandarban bank robberies

Four suspected operatives of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) were remanded for two days for quizzing in connection with the robberies at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank of Thanchi upazila here.

The arrestees who were put on two-day remand each are Bhanunun Nuam Bawm of Rounin Para in Rowangchhari upazila, Gemineu Bawm and his brother Ame Loncheo Bawm of Simtmangpi Para and jeep driver Mohammad Kafiluddin Sagar of T&T Para in Thanchi upazila.

The court sources said that Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Nurul Haque of Bandarban Chief Judicial Magistrate Court granted the plea of remand when the police produced them before the court for interrogation in the Bank robbery.

On April 3, miscreants looted Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Khanchi Upazila of Bandarban.

Earlier in the night, Sonali Bank in Ruma was robbed off where the manager was abducted and weapons and ammunition were looted from the police and Ansar.

Meanwhile, after the incident, the law enforcement agencies started a joint operation in Ruma, Khanchi and Rowangchari upazilas of Bandarban.

Police arrested as many as 85 members, including the accomplices of KNF, in the drive so far earlier.