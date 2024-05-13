Monday, May 13, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Four put on two-day remand over Bandarban bank robberies

Court grants the plea of remand when the police produce them before the court for interrogation in the Bank robbery

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 13 May 2024, 09:59 PM

Four suspected operatives of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) were remanded for two days for quizzing in connection with the robberies at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank of Thanchi upazila here.

The arrestees who were put on two-day remand each are Bhanunun Nuam Bawm of Rounin Para in Rowangchhari upazila, Gemineu Bawm and his brother Ame Loncheo Bawm of Simtmangpi Para and jeep driver Mohammad Kafiluddin Sagar of T&T Para in Thanchi upazila.

The court sources said that Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Nurul Haque of Bandarban Chief Judicial Magistrate Court granted the plea of remand when the police produced them before the court for interrogation in the Bank robbery.

On April 3, miscreants looted Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Khanchi Upazila of Bandarban.

Earlier in the night, Sonali Bank in Ruma was robbed off where the manager was abducted and weapons and ammunition were looted from the police and Ansar.

Meanwhile, after the incident, the law enforcement agencies started a joint operation in Ruma, Khanchi and Rowangchari upazilas of Bandarban.

Police arrested as many as 85 members, including the accomplices of KNF, in the drive so far earlier.

Topics:

ThanchiRemandKNF
Read More

BGB Chief: No separatist group will get away with criminal activities

Bailey Road fire: Kacchi Bhai owner sent to jail after 2-day remand

DB: Nothing found against Milton in human trafficking probe

Kacchi Bhai owner placed on 2-day remand over Bailey Road fire

Another KNF member lands in jail

Milton Samaddar placed on 3-day remand

Latest News

Explosions, gunfire in Myanmar spark fear near Teknaf border

Nazrul Islam Khan: Donald Lu is not so important to BNP

Nasrul Hamid advocates for AI in enhancing Bangladesh's power, energy sector

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy university buildings in Dutch cities

Govt employees to enjoy 5 consecutive days holiday for Eid-ul-Azha

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x