Thursday, May 09, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Two associates of PK Halder granted bail

  • Granted bail in 15 cases
  • Instructed to surrender their passports to the court
File image of High Court. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 May 2024, 03:24 PM

The High Court on Thursday granted six weeks anticipatory bail to two associates of notorious money launderer Prashant Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder, in 15 cases in the case of illegal acquisition of wealth.

The acquitted are the directors of International Leasing and Financial Services Basudev Banerjee and his wife Papia Banerjee.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said that although granted bail, they have been instructed to surrender their passports to the court and are prohibited from travelling abroad without permission.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ibadat Hossain issued the order on Thursday after considering their bail application.

According to lawyer Nurul Islam Sujan, the couple, as directors, did not participate in board meetings nor were they involved in the decision-making process regarding lending or recovery. Allegations suggest their signatures were forged, and the company's operations were mainly overseen by the chairman and managing director.

Basudev and Papia Banerjee have not transferred any funds or loans to themselves or any other shareholder company, nor have they derived any benefits.

Their absence has reportedly led to significant setbacks for their company, which employs around 8,500 individuals.

In 2021, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Basudev Banerjee and Papia Banerjee, along with PK Halder, accusing them of embezzlement.

Topics:

HIgh CourtPK HalderBailed
Read More

Fairuz’s suicide: Accused JnU teacher released on bail

No cattle market at Aftabnagar this year as HC stays leasing process

EC suspends Sarishabari upazila polls in Jamalpur

High Court rules to control tree felling across Bangladesh

High Court issues rule on inaction of authorities over heatwave consequences

New judges’ appointments on the card to clear pending cases

Latest News

Southeast Bank distributes special CSR fund

Inevitable Madrid continue Champions League love affair

IMF wants more fiscal reforms after approving 3rd loan tranche

NBR committee for closing public-private firms’ taxation gap

Bangladesh, UNOPS sign MoU to enhance gender equality, inclusive development

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x