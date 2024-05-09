Two associates of PK Halder granted bail

The High Court on Thursday granted six weeks anticipatory bail to two associates of notorious money launderer Prashant Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder, in 15 cases in the case of illegal acquisition of wealth.

The acquitted are the directors of International Leasing and Financial Services Basudev Banerjee and his wife Papia Banerjee.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said that although granted bail, they have been instructed to surrender their passports to the court and are prohibited from travelling abroad without permission.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ibadat Hossain issued the order on Thursday after considering their bail application.

According to lawyer Nurul Islam Sujan, the couple, as directors, did not participate in board meetings nor were they involved in the decision-making process regarding lending or recovery. Allegations suggest their signatures were forged, and the company's operations were mainly overseen by the chairman and managing director.

Basudev and Papia Banerjee have not transferred any funds or loans to themselves or any other shareholder company, nor have they derived any benefits.

Their absence has reportedly led to significant setbacks for their company, which employs around 8,500 individuals.

In 2021, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Basudev Banerjee and Papia Banerjee, along with PK Halder, accusing them of embezzlement.