Fairuz’s suicide: Accused JnU teacher released on bail

Teacher Deen Islam, who was named by Jagannath University (JnU) student Fairuz Sadaf Abontika as one of two persons responsible for her death before committing suicide, has been released on bail.

He was released on bail from Comilla Central Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Fairuz 's classmate Amman Siddique, the other accused in the case, is in jail.

Comilla's Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Feroz Hossain confirmed the information.

Feroz Hossain said that Deen Islam was released on bail on the orders of the High Court.

“In the afternoon, he got the court order. After his release, his family members took him from the jail gate,” he added.

Fairuz Abontika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of Jagannath University (JnU) Law Department, hanged herself at her Comilla residence after accusing her classmate Amman and the assistant proctor of the university in a Facebook post around 10pm on March 15.

In her Facebook post before committing suicide, Fairuz Abontika said that her classmate Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam would be responsible for her suicide.

“If I ever die by suicide, my classmate Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam, who supported him, will be solely responsible for my death. I complained to the proctor's office that Amman was threatening me offline and also online but I did not get any benefit. Deen Islam scares me in many ways for the sake of Amman. He said that expelling me is very easy for him. I know I will not get any justice here,” she wrote.