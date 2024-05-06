Monday, May 06, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
LAW MINISTER AT PARLIAMENT

New judges’ appointments on the card to clear pending cases

  • Number of pending cases increased
  • Number of judges decreased from before
File image of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 May 2024, 07:50 PM

Law Minister Anisul Huq said that various steps have been taken, including appointing judges in the High Court to reduce the number of pending cases.

He also said the process of drafting a new law in this regard has also been completed.

The law minister said this in response to a supplementary question by the Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu in the National Parliament session on Monday.

Speaker of the Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the session.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said: "It is true that the number of pending cases has increased and for that, we have installed new courts and increased the number of judges.”

“Now we have taken the initiative to recruit the reserved judges for the first time so that the position of judges does not remain vacant,” added the minister.

He added: “Secondly, I have written to the public administration ministry to create the post of judges. I have mentioned creating 178 posts to make it easier to reduce the number of pending cases.”

“Earlier, there were 100 judges in the High Court Division but now the number has been decreased due to the retirement of judges and their appointment at the Appellate Division. Currently, the number of judges is 84. I can say in this parliament that the honourable president will soon recruit judges at the High Court Division exercising his constitutional power,” the law minister further added.

He also said that the process of forming a new law to recruit judges is at a final stage.

“Very soon the schedule will be declared to receive the stakeholders' opinions for recruiting judges in the High Court Division,” added Anisul Huq.

