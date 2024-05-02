Milton Samaddar placed on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted a three-day remand to Milton Samaddar, founder of the charity organization "Child and Old Age Care", in a case filed on the charge of creating a fake death certificate through fraud.

The court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain gave this order after the hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, the investigating officer of the case Mirpur zonal team Detective Branch (DB) Sub Inspector (SI) Mohammad Kamal Hossain produced the accused in the court and applied for a seven-day remand.

Meanwhile, Milton's lawyers applied for bail to cancel the remand. The state opposed the bail and moved for a remand hearing. After hearing both sides, the court granted Milton Samaddar's three-day remand.

Earlier on Thursday, Milton was produced in the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. Police took him to court in a case filed at Mirpur Model police station. After that, he was kept in the Dhaka CMM court jail. The accused was taken to the court at around 3:30pm.

A team of DB detained Milton Samadder in Mirpur in the capital on Wednesday. He was detained around 7:30pm.

On April 25, various fraud allegations against Milton Samaddar surfaced in a national daily.

It was reported that more than 16 mobile banking numbers and three bank accounts received about Tk10,00,000 monthly.

Many people also donated directly to his institution. According to the allegations, he misused these funds.

Allegations include the illegal trade of human organs, specifically pointing to the cutting and selling of kidneys.

The revelations led to individuals speaking out and a flurry of discussions on social media, culminating in Samadder's detainment.

Milton Samaddar has also received three national awards for his humanitarian work.