163 bank accounts in Nayeemul Islam Khan's family; ACC files case for failing to submit timely wealth statements

Two months before the Awami League government fell, Nayeemul Islam Khan, emeritus editor of Amader Notun Somoy, was appointed Sheikh Hasina’s press secretary

File image of Nayeemul Islam Khan. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 12:04 AM

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday decided to file a case against senior journalist and former press secretary to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Nayeemul Islam Khan, and his wife Nasima Khan Monty, for failing to submit their wealth statements within the stipulated time.

The decision to approve the case was confirmed on Monday by the ACC’s Public Relations Officer and Deputy Director Md Akhtarul Islam.

Just two months before the fall of the Awami League-led government, Nayeemul Islam Khan, emeritus editor of the daily Amader Notun Somoy, was appointed as Sheikh Hasina’s press secretary. The Ministry of Public Administration issued the appointment circular on June 6, 2024.

According to a report by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), a total of 163 bank accounts were found under the names of Nayeemul Islam Khan and his family members. Approximately Tk386 crore was deposited in these accounts, of which Tk379.52 crore has already been withdrawn. The remaining balance currently stands at Tk6.27 crore.

Nayeemul Islam Khan himself holds 91 bank accounts, where deposits totaling Tk238.98 crore were made between 1990 and 2024. Of this, Tk238.34 crore has been withdrawn, leaving a balance of Tk64 lakh.

His wife, Nasima Khan Monty, maintains 13 bank accounts with total deposits of Tk16.96 crore, from which Tk13 crore has been withdrawn. These transactions took place between 2004 and 2024.

In addition, 46 bank accounts belonging to institutions linked to Nayeemul Islam Khan recorded deposits of Tk127.64 crore, with only Tk21 lakh currently remaining. These transactions occurred between 2008 and 2020.

The couple and their children jointly use 12 credit cards with a combined credit limit of Tk28,35,367, and an outstanding balance of Tk48,408.

Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, Nayeemul Islam Khan’s bank accounts were frozen on August 25, along with those of his wife. However, reports suggest that almost all the funds had already been withdrawn prior to the freeze.

