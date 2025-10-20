Monday, October 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

S Alam Group shares worth Tk 8,000cr frozen

A joint investigation team has been formed to probe money laundering allegation against S Alam, his associated entities, and connected individuals

Logo of S Alam Group. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 09:06 PM

A Dhaka court on Monday ordered the freezing of shares worth approximately Tk8,000 crore owned by S Alam Group chairman Mohammad Saiful Alam and 105 companies linked to him, following a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Sabbir Faiz issued the order, said ACC spokesperson Akhtarul Islam.

ACC Deputy Director Tahsin Munabil Haque filed the petition, he said.

A joint investigation team was formed to probe allegations of money laundering against Saiful, his associated entities, and connected individuals.

The ACC said Saiful was reportedly attempting to transfer or dispose of shares in various joint-stock companies and firms, which could make recovery of funds difficult if completed before the investigation concludes.

Citing Sections 10 and 14 of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012, and Rule 18 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Rules, 2007, the court deemed freezing the shares necessary.

Topics:

CourtMoney launderingAnti-Corruption Commission (ACC)S Alam Group
Read More

Customs official suspended over graft allegation

5 more witnesses testify in 3 cases against Hasina, 46 others

ACC raids expose corruption in health, land, and food sectors

ACC chief urges political parties not to nominate corrupt individuals in elections

ACC files case against Hasina, 16 others for toll scam

Court attaches properties, freezes accounts of ex-additional secretary Harun

Latest News

Brazilian clubs scan every fan to beat football violence

Indonesia’s Subianto seeks global stage in his first year

July warriors express regret over Friday clash, seek medical and legal support

Travel ban imposed on 8 including 2 ex-army officials

Two-day ultimatum; teachers threaten Jamuna siege if demands unmet

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x