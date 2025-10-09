Court freezes Taposh’s bank accounts over graft probe

A Dhaka court has ordered the freezing of three bank accounts belonging to former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh amid an ACC investigation into alleged illicit wealth accumulation.

In a ruling issued Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Sabbir Faiz approved a petition from Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director and Investigation Officer Md Ferdous Rahman, seeking to freeze the accounts as part of an ongoing probe into Taposh’s financial dealings.

According to the ACC, Taposh—who previously served as both a Member of Parliament and Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation—allegedly abused his position to amass wealth beyond his known sources of income.

The commission estimates the value of the questionable assets at Tk73.19 crore.

The ACC further claims that Taposh conducted suspicious and disproportionate transactions totaling Tk539.16 crore and $517,527 across 27 bank accounts under his name.

These transactions are believed to involve the transfer and conversion of illicit funds, potentially violating provisions of the ACC Act, the Money Laundering Prevention Act, and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The petition also cited credible intelligence suggesting Taposh was attempting to transfer or dispose of movable assets, prompting concerns that such actions could compromise the state’s interests before the investigation concludes.

The court deemed it necessary to freeze the accounts to prevent potential asset dissipation.

ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam confirmed the court’s decision, which marks a significant development in the commission’s broader efforts to curb corruption and ensure accountability among public officials.