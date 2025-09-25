Thursday, September 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tk 189.8cr embezzlement: Ex-Agrani Bank MD, Nurjahan Group officials sued

Nurjahan Group illegally withdrew Tk51 crore through a fake account, with the debt now totalling Tk189.80 crore, including interest

File Image: Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 08:44 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a case against former Agrani Bank managing director (MD) Syed Abdul Hamid and 10 others, including a director of Nurjahan Group, over the embezzlement of Tk189.80 crore through irregular loans from the bank’s Asadganj branch in Chittagong.

ACC Director General Md Akhter Hossain confirmed the matter on Thursday.

The accused include former Agrani Bank MD and CEO Syed Abdul Hamid; former principal officer and general manager of Asadganj branch Mostaq Ahmed; former deputy general manager Md Abul Hossain Talukder; former general manager (Dhaka Circle-2) Md Obaid Ullah Al Masud; former general manager Mohammad Shams Ul Islam; former deputy general manager Tajrina Ferdousi; former general manager Md Mofazzal Hossain; and several Nurjahan Group officials, including a director.

According to the case statement, Nurjahan Group opened an account at the Asadganj branch under a fictitious company’s name. The account was operated by Zahid Ahmed, managing director of the group’s associate company, Jasmeer Vegetable Oil.

A large loan was sanctioned to the new entity, but the bank officials, in collusion with the company, allowed the withdrawal of Tk51 crore without ensuring compliance with loan conditions. The amount has now ballooned to Tk189.80 crore with interest.

The accused have been charged under Sections 409 and 109 of the Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

Topics:

Agrani BankAnti Corruption Commisson
Read More

9 more witnesses testify in court in plot scam cases against Hasina, Rehana

Health sector corruption mastermind Mithu placed on 5-day remand

ACC finds illegal assets worth Taka 3.36C with ex-minister Abdur Razzaque, wife and son

ACC serves notices to 17 NBR officials seeking wealth statements

Ex-NBR official Matiur breaks down in court, denied bail

Hanif Paribahan owner acquitted in wealth statement case

Latest News

40-year-old dies after robbers render him unconscious at Jatrabari

Power shortage in Dhaka hits nearly 500MW following grid failure

'Moha Jadu' Habib Wahid debuts on Coke Studio Bangla with cross-cultural fusion

Study: 78% loans only given in Dhaka, Chittagong

State of climate change: How healthy is our planet?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x