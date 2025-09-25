Tk 189.8cr embezzlement: Ex-Agrani Bank MD, Nurjahan Group officials sued

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a case against former Agrani Bank managing director (MD) Syed Abdul Hamid and 10 others, including a director of Nurjahan Group, over the embezzlement of Tk189.80 crore through irregular loans from the bank’s Asadganj branch in Chittagong.

ACC Director General Md Akhter Hossain confirmed the matter on Thursday.

The accused include former Agrani Bank MD and CEO Syed Abdul Hamid; former principal officer and general manager of Asadganj branch Mostaq Ahmed; former deputy general manager Md Abul Hossain Talukder; former general manager (Dhaka Circle-2) Md Obaid Ullah Al Masud; former general manager Mohammad Shams Ul Islam; former deputy general manager Tajrina Ferdousi; former general manager Md Mofazzal Hossain; and several Nurjahan Group officials, including a director.

According to the case statement, Nurjahan Group opened an account at the Asadganj branch under a fictitious company’s name. The account was operated by Zahid Ahmed, managing director of the group’s associate company, Jasmeer Vegetable Oil.

A large loan was sanctioned to the new entity, but the bank officials, in collusion with the company, allowed the withdrawal of Tk51 crore without ensuring compliance with loan conditions. The amount has now ballooned to Tk189.80 crore with interest.

The accused have been charged under Sections 409 and 109 of the Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.