Travel ban imposed on Subhash Singh Roy and his wife

Travel ban imposed on Subhash Singha Roy, wife

A Dhaka court on Monday barred journalist and Unimed Unihealth Pharmaceuticals Ltd Director Subhash Chandra Singh Roy and his wife, former MP KH Momota Hena Lovely, from travelling abroad over allegations of corruption.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Sabbir Faiz issued the order following a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), confirmed ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam.

ACC Assistant Director Bilkis Akhter said the petition cited an ongoing investigation into allegations that Roy illegally amassed wealth, laundered money through personal and associated accounts, and attempted to transfer funds abroad, violating the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

Reliable sources told the ACC that the couple was planning to leave the country, prompting the agency to seek the travel ban.

Roy is editor of AB News24.com and the weekly Bangla Bichitra, and a former University of Dhaka senate member. In 2022, he received the Bangla Academy Literary Award for research on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.