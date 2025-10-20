Monday, October 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Travel ban imposed on Subhash Singh Roy and his wife

Subhash Singh Roy faces money laundering probe, travel ban imposed to prevent escape and ensure recovery of suspected illegal funds

Subhash Chandra Singh Roy, Journalist and Unimed Unihealth Pharmaceuticals Ltd director. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 07:14 PM

Travel ban imposed on Subhash Singha Roy, wife

A Dhaka court on Monday barred journalist and Unimed Unihealth Pharmaceuticals Ltd Director Subhash Chandra Singh Roy and his wife, former MP KH Momota Hena Lovely, from travelling abroad over allegations of corruption.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Sabbir Faiz issued the order following a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), confirmed ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam.

ACC Assistant Director Bilkis Akhter said the petition cited an ongoing investigation into allegations that Roy illegally amassed wealth, laundered money through personal and associated accounts, and attempted to transfer funds abroad, violating the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

Reliable sources told the ACC that the couple was planning to leave the country, prompting the agency to seek the travel ban.

Roy is editor of AB News24.com and the weekly Bangla Bichitra, and a former University of Dhaka senate member. In 2022, he received the Bangla Academy Literary Award for research on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Topics:

Judge CourtMoney Laundering CaseAnti Corruption Commisson
Read More

Court orders seizure of 6 flats linked to ex-land minister Saifuzzaman

ACC sues former minister Saifuzzaman, 7 others over extortion

Tk 189.8cr embezzlement: Ex-Agrani Bank MD, Nurjahan Group officials sued

9 more witnesses testify in court in plot scam cases against Hasina, Rehana

Health sector corruption mastermind Mithu placed on 5-day remand

Prime accused Ex-SI Akbar absent as Raihan murder case hearing postponed

Latest News

Dembele returns for PSG after six weeks out

Women’s football squad announced for Thailand friendlies

EU says Israel sanctions still on table despite ceasefire

Rash Purnima: Forest dept sets 5 routes to Dublar Char

Fishing festival celebrated at Buri Dam

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x