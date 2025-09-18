Health sector corruption mastermind Mithu placed on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted five days' remand for Motazzerul Islam Mithu in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over amassing huge illegal assets beyond known sources of income.

Judge Sabbir Faiz of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Court passed the order when Mithu was presented before the court with a plea for 10-day remand, after his bail petition was rejected.

Earlier, Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Mithu, the mastermind behind large-scale corruption and irregularities in the health sector during the fallen fascist Awami League government, from the capital on September 11.

Mithu was produced before the court on the same day with a petition seeking 10 days remand, while his lawyer sought bail.

The court rejected the bail request and sent him to jail, setting Thursday for the hearing of both petitions.

The ACC had earlier filed a case against Mithu, on charges of acquiring assets worth Tk75 crore beyond known sources of income.