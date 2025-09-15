Monday, September 15, 2025

ACC to probe irregularities at Rampal thermal power plant

Rampal power plant near Sundarbans began operation in 2022, a decade after the BD-India deal

Representational Image: Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 08:00 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to launch an investigation into the irregularities in the recruitment and tender process for outsourcing employees at Rampal thermal power plant in Bagerhat.

ACC Deputy Director Akhtarul Islam disclosed this at a regular briefing held at its head office on Monday, although the decision was actually taken on August 25. 

He also said the commission will also investigate the alleged embezzlement of money through the illegal sale of the plant's assets.

The coal-fired Rampal power plant in Bagerhat, which has drawn huge criticism for its location near the Sundarbans started its commercial journey in 2022, a decade after the joint venture agreement between Bangladesh and India to establish the power plant.

The 1320-megawatt two-unit plant is now producing 660mg of electricity with its first unit.

Topics:

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)Rampal Coal Plant
