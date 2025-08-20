Thursday, August 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

ACC probes alleged fund misuse in Comilla ‘mini stadium’ project

The ACC team’s initial assessment indicated that the allegations appear to have preliminary merit

An Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) team inspects the site of a reported mini stadium project in Comilla Sadar South Upazila amid allegations of misappropriation of public funds and irregularities. Phopto: UNB
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 10:27 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Integrated District Office, Comilla, recently investigated allegations of misappropriation of public funds and irregularities in the name of constructing a non-existent mini stadium in Comilla Sadar South Upazila.

At the outset of the drive, the team held discussions with the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) regarding the project and collected relevant documents.

Later, the team visited the site of the so-called mini stadium.

Authorities assured the team that all necessary records related to the project would be provided soon.

However, the ACC team’s initial assessment indicated that the allegations appear to have preliminary merit.

The team will submit a detailed report to the commission after collecting and thoroughly reviewing the relevant records.

Topics:

ComillaAnti-Corruption Commission (ACC)
Read More

Companiganj UNO transferred amid Sadapathor looting controversy

Four NBR officials suspended over revenue reform protest

Dr Taher condemns announcement of election date without reforms

Ctg-Dhaka fuel transportation via pipeline to begin Saturday

ACC sues Joy for ‘illegally’ amassing wealth over 60C

ACC: Thousands of crores worth of stone looted from Shada Pathar

Latest News

Jessy appointed as match official in Bangladesh-Netherlands series

Brazilian goalkeeper Fabio claims world record for most games

Asif Nazrul: Govt working to find new labour markets abroad

Cop arrested with 10,000 yaba pills

Ministry of Finance forms committee to investigate BFIU head

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x