ACC probes alleged fund misuse in Comilla ‘mini stadium’ project

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Integrated District Office, Comilla, recently investigated allegations of misappropriation of public funds and irregularities in the name of constructing a non-existent mini stadium in Comilla Sadar South Upazila.

At the outset of the drive, the team held discussions with the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) regarding the project and collected relevant documents.

Later, the team visited the site of the so-called mini stadium.

Authorities assured the team that all necessary records related to the project would be provided soon.

However, the ACC team’s initial assessment indicated that the allegations appear to have preliminary merit.

The team will submit a detailed report to the commission after collecting and thoroughly reviewing the relevant records.