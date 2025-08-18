More NBR officials suspended

Four more officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) have been temporarily suspended for allegedly being involved in the movement opposing revenue reform.

On Monday, the Internal Resources Division (IRD) issued four separate orders to enforce this decision.

The suspended officials are Sadhan Kumar Kundu, additional commissioner of customs, excise and VAT commissionerate in Sylhet, Muhammad Amimul Ehsan Khan, additional commissioner at Mongla Customs House, Sanoarul Kabir, joint commissioner at the Chittagong Customs, Excise, and VAT Training Academy, and Saidul Islam, deputy commissioner of the Khulna Customs, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate.

According to the order signed by IRD Secretary and NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman, the officials obstructed official work during the movement that followed the issuance of the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance, 2025. They disrupted the duties of employees under their supervision and encouraged them to abandon their work and gather at the NBR building, thereby hampering the country’s import-export operations.

As a result, they have been temporarily suspended and appointed as special officers under Section 39(1) of the Government Service Act, 2018.

During the suspension, they will receive subsistence allowances in accordance with the rules.

Sources at the NBR said: "In May and June, officials and employees from the income tax, customs, and VAT departments took part in the movement demanding reforms in the revenue sector. Many also took leadership roles in the movement under the banner of the NBR Reform Unity Council. Although the movement was suspended after a work stoppage on June 28 and 29 following mediation by business leaders, punitive actions soon began."

Following the month-and-a-half-long movement, three members and one commissioner have so far been sent into compulsory retirement.

Several others, including the then-commissioner of Chittagong Custom House, have been temporarily suspended.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched investigations against 16 officials, including two NBR members.

The movement began in opposition to the ordinance issued on May 12, which dissolved the NBR and announced the formation of two separate departments: Revenue Policy and Revenue Management.