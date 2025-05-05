ACC sues ex-BCB chief Papon, wife over 143C illegal wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed three cases against former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president and ex-minister Nazmul Hassan Papon, his wife, and a BCB director over allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income and laundering hundreds of crores of taka through suspicious bank transactions.

The commission's director general (prevention) confirmed the information at a press briefing on Monday.

According to ACC findings, Papon, also a former lawmaker from Kishoreganj-6 and son of late president Zillur Rahman, illegally acquired Tk20.07 crore and laundered an additional Tk74.27 crore through 20 separate bank accounts.

His wife, Rokhsana Hassan, was also accused in a separate case for amassing Tk12 crore beyond legal income and laundering Tk49.32 crore through 11 accounts.

Both currently reside in Gulshan-2, Dhaka, though their permanent address is listed in Bhairab, Kishoreganj.

The ACC also filed a case against Ismail Haider Mallick, the dismissed executive director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals and current director of the BCB, for acquiring Tk3.70 crore in illegal wealth and laundering Tk3.30 crore using eight bank accounts.

In addition to these cases, the ACC recommended issuing asset declaration notices to five individuals closely connected to the accused, in order to verify the legitimacy of their wealth.

These include Papon’s children, Rushmila Rahman (Ahona) and Rafsan Rahman, as well as Rakin Al Mahmud, strategic brand manager at Beximco Pharmaceuticals, his wife Sunehra Rahman (Tanni), who is also Papon’s daughter, and Sultana Nijhum, wife of Ismail Haider Mallick.