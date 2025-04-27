Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ACC examines corruption allegations against ex-aides of two advisers

ACC says it will take necessary actions regarding them in accordance with law and regulations

File image of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 07:01 PM

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigators are examining corruption allegations against recently removed aides of two advisers, ACC Director General (Prevention) Md Akhtar Hossain said on Sunday.

"After allegations of corruption against Md Moazzem Hossain, assistant personal secretary (APS) to Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, and Tuhin Farabi, student representative and personal assistant (PA) to Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, came to the ACC’s attention, they are now being examined," he said while responding to journalists’ questions following a regular briefing.

Akhtar said: "The ACC will take necessary actions regarding the two advisers’ aides in accordance with the law and regulations."

Earlier in the morning, members of the Jubo Odhikar Parishad, the youth wing of Nurul Haque Nur’s Gono Odhikar Parishad, went to the ACC demanding the launch of an investigation into alleged corruption involving the two aides.

As part of their “March to ACC” program, leaders and activists of the organization marched from the National Press Club to the ACC office. Later, a delegation from the group submitted a memorandum to the commission.

Additionally, two lawyers from the High Court, Advocate Nadim Mahmud and Advocate Muhammad Shafiqul Islam, lodged similar complaints with the commission.

Their complaint also mentioned Dr Mahmudul Hasan, another student representative and personal official to the health adviser.

Regarding these matters, Akhtar said: "We are working on the issue. The ACC remains highly vigilant regarding any such allegations. Our intelligence unit is conducting activities related to the matter. Further information will be provided soon."

Topics:

ACCNurul Haque NurAnti Corruption CommissonAsif Mahmud Shojib BhuyainNurjahan Begum
Read More

Nur: Reforms agreed through dialogue must be implemented by current govt

Court orders issuance of arrest warrant for Saima Wazed through Interpol

Asif: Govt to establish two separate PSCs

Job-seekers block Shahbagh, demand PSC reforms by Sunday

Asif Mahmud yet to decide which political party to join

Nur warns India: Don't interfere with Bangladesh

Latest News

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Fires rage two days after Iran port blast killed 46

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x