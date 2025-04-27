ACC examines corruption allegations against ex-aides of two advisers

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigators are examining corruption allegations against recently removed aides of two advisers, ACC Director General (Prevention) Md Akhtar Hossain said on Sunday.

"After allegations of corruption against Md Moazzem Hossain, assistant personal secretary (APS) to Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, and Tuhin Farabi, student representative and personal assistant (PA) to Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, came to the ACC’s attention, they are now being examined," he said while responding to journalists’ questions following a regular briefing.

Akhtar said: "The ACC will take necessary actions regarding the two advisers’ aides in accordance with the law and regulations."

Earlier in the morning, members of the Jubo Odhikar Parishad, the youth wing of Nurul Haque Nur’s Gono Odhikar Parishad, went to the ACC demanding the launch of an investigation into alleged corruption involving the two aides.

As part of their “March to ACC” program, leaders and activists of the organization marched from the National Press Club to the ACC office. Later, a delegation from the group submitted a memorandum to the commission.

Additionally, two lawyers from the High Court, Advocate Nadim Mahmud and Advocate Muhammad Shafiqul Islam, lodged similar complaints with the commission.

Their complaint also mentioned Dr Mahmudul Hasan, another student representative and personal official to the health adviser.

Regarding these matters, Akhtar said: "We are working on the issue. The ACC remains highly vigilant regarding any such allegations. Our intelligence unit is conducting activities related to the matter. Further information will be provided soon."