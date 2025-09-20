Saturday, September 20, 2025

Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of Bangladesh

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 12:28 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country, including Dhaka division, in the 24 hours starting from 9am on Saturday.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely at a few places in Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions, and at one or two places in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy falls at some spots,” said the Met office in its regular bulletin.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country.

According to the bulletin, the axis of the monsoon trough runs from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal to Assam, stretching across central Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends into the North Bay.

The monsoon is currently less active over Bangladesh but remains moderate over the North Bay.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay and adjoining regions around Wednesday , it added.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Rain Forecast
