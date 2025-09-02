Flashflood, multiple low pressures likely in September

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast that two to three low pressures may form over the Bay of Bengal in September and one of them likely to intensify into a depression.

The forecast was made in the monthly long-term outlook released on Monday.

It said major rivers are expected to maintain normal flow throughout September but heavy rains could trigger flash flood in the northern, northeastern and southeastern regions of the country.

According to the bulletin, the country is likely to experience normal rainfall during the month.

Besides, both day and night temperatures may remain slightly above the average and1-2 mild (36-37.9)°C heat waves are likely at places over the country..

Meanwhile, the agrometeorological outlook suggests that daily average evaporation may range between 3 to 5 millimeters, while average bright sunshine duration is expected to be 5 to 7 hours.