Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places in the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Tuesday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," said a BMD bulletin on Tuesday morning.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the met office predicted.

It said monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

On Monday, the highest temperature recorded was 35°C in Cox's Bazar and Sitakunda, while the lowest temperature was 24.8°C in Bandarban.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:22pm on Tuesday and will rise at 5:38am on Wednesday.