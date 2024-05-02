Thursday, May 02, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Rainfall eases heatwave woes for Chittagong residents

  • Initial rainfall measured at 1mm, followed by a second round at dawn totalling 7mm 
  • Despite low rainfall amounts, decrease in heat brings relief to public
Representational image. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 May 2024, 12:43 PM

After baking in a heatwave for a long time, Chittagong has finally seen some rain, which has brought some relief to the port city’s residents.

Abdul Barek, assistant meteorologist at the Patenga met office in Chittagong, said it had rained twice in Chittagong since early Thursday, with the first spell of rain starting at around 3am. 

At that time, the amount of rainfall was 1mm. 

After that, the second round of rain began at dawn. Till 10am, the amount of rainfall was 7mm, according to the meteorologist.

After days of blistering heat, the rain brought some much-needed period of comfort to the people of Chittagong.

A farmer in Raozan upazila, Yasin, talked about damage to crops due to lack of rainfall. “Many vegetables have been destroyed due to lack of water this summer.” 

“It has finally rained today. Although the amount of rainfall is low, the heat has slightly decreased. This has brought relief to the public.”

Topics:

HeatwaveChittagongRainBMD
Read More

Temperature starts falling, may dip more from Sunday

Chuadanga records highest 41.8°C on Thursday

Rain brings joy to Cox’s Bazar residents

Heatwave spurs record salt production in 63 years

Will Bangladesh declare heatwaves a disaster?

Chittagong, Noakhali river ports asked to hoist Cautionary Signal No 1

Latest News

Teppanyaki Dhaka: Delicious Japanese tabletop grill

Modest rise in remittance despite Eid

Police clear UCLA protest encampment in campus unrest over Gaza

Brac Bank clarifies misleading reports of NBR 'raid'

Third phase of upazila polls: 1,588 aspirants submit nomination papers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x