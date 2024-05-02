Rainfall eases heatwave woes for Chittagong residents

After baking in a heatwave for a long time, Chittagong has finally seen some rain, which has brought some relief to the port city’s residents.

Abdul Barek, assistant meteorologist at the Patenga met office in Chittagong, said it had rained twice in Chittagong since early Thursday, with the first spell of rain starting at around 3am.

At that time, the amount of rainfall was 1mm.

After that, the second round of rain began at dawn. Till 10am, the amount of rainfall was 7mm, according to the meteorologist.

After days of blistering heat, the rain brought some much-needed period of comfort to the people of Chittagong.

A farmer in Raozan upazila, Yasin, talked about damage to crops due to lack of rainfall. “Many vegetables have been destroyed due to lack of water this summer.”

“It has finally rained today. Although the amount of rainfall is low, the heat has slightly decreased. This has brought relief to the public.”