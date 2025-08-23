Saturday, August 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jahangir: Govt to procure potatoes to support farmers

He said this while visiting different research and processing centres of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) in Gabtoli, Dhaka

File image of Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 06:31 PM

Agriculture and Home Affairs Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday said the government will procure potatoes this year to support farmers as they are not getting fair prices due to higher production.

“Although vegetable prices are rising, potato prices have dropped. Farmers are not getting fair value for potatoes this year, and they are incurring losses. That is why the government has planned to procure some potatoes,” he said.

The adviser was briefing reporters after visiting different research and processing centres of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) in Gabtoli area of the capital.

He said BADC’s tissue culture centres are producing tissue-cultured potatoes, pineapples, dates, and various flowers.

“We import dates, but if we can expand the locally produced seedlings through this technology, dependency on imports will decrease,” he said.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has to import potato seeds from countries like the Netherlands at high costs, the adviser said producing improved varieties of potato seeds locally will benefit the country’s agriculture.

“BADC’s tissue culture lab is working in this regard,” he added.

Replying to a question about the recent surge in vegetable prices, the adviser said vegetable fields have been affected by heavy rainfall, which had an impact on the market.

“The problem will ease once the weather improves,” he said.

Topics:

FarmersPotato CultivaltionJahangir Alam
Read More

Khulna farmers reluctant to sell paddy to govt warehouses amid cumbersome conditions

Jahangir: No security threat ahead of August 5

Continuous rain disrupts life in Barisal, but delights farmers

Home adviser condemns mob action during Nurul Huda’s detention

How a 12-inch pipe system is saving rice farmers 

ACC sues Matarbari power project chief for 29C graft, 127C laundering

Latest News

Veteran journalist Alamgir Mohiuddin passes away

Ansar DG: 650,000 personnel to be deployed for election security

DU VC: Dhaka University upholds legacy of protesting injustice

‘Dr Yunus announced election deadline under political pressure’

BGB forms probe committee over stone looting at Sylhet tourist spot

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x