Adviser Jahangir: No extortionist will be allowed to stay in the country

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that no extortionist will be allowed to stay in the country.

Action will be taken against any extortionist, no matter how powerful they are, he said.

He made these remarks on Saturday morning while responding to questions from journalists after visiting the Mohammadpur Krishi (Agricultural) Market in the capital.

Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said: “Due to excessive rainfall, the prices of leafy greens and vegetables have increased. There is a large stock of potatoes, there is no shortage. However, prices are rising significantly from wholesale to retail markets, and yet farmers are not getting fair prices. Middlemen are profiting.”

He further said that the election will be held on the date announced by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. If the people are inclined toward the election, no one will be able to stop it, he added.