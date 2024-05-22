Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Govt to provide incentives of over 40C to boost Aman output

  • 566,000 small and marginal farmers will get the necessary seed and fertilizer
  • A government order to this end has already been issued
The undated image shows a group of farmers working in a paddy field. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 May 2024, 07:33 PM

The government will provide TK40.04crore as an incentive for raising the area and cultivation of the Aman crop this year.

Under the package of incentives, 566,000 of small and marginal farmers in 61 districts will get the necessary seed and fertilizer for cultivating the transplant Aman, according to an official release here on Wednesday.

Every farmer will get five kg high-yielding variety (HYV) T-Aman seed, each 10-kg Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and Muriate of Potash (MoP) fertilizer free of cost for cultivating Aman paddy on one bigha of land.

The incentives will be provided from the agriculture rehabilitation assistance and seed and seedlings sector of the regular agriculture ministry’s budget.

A government order (GO) to this end has already been issued by the ministry.

Field level disbursement of the incentives distribution program will start soon.

Topics:

Aman PaddyIncentive Package
Read More

Food Minister: Govt to book those trying to destabilize rice market

Cyclone Midhili damages Aman crops, fish farms

Rain damages over 2,000 hectares of Aman paddy in Natore

Govt giving 8C incentives to jute farmers to boost production

Rice yield rising every year in Barisal

Bumper T-Aman production likely in Khulna this season

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x