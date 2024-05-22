Govt to provide incentives of over 40C to boost Aman output

The government will provide TK40.04crore as an incentive for raising the area and cultivation of the Aman crop this year.

Under the package of incentives, 566,000 of small and marginal farmers in 61 districts will get the necessary seed and fertilizer for cultivating the transplant Aman, according to an official release here on Wednesday.

Every farmer will get five kg high-yielding variety (HYV) T-Aman seed, each 10-kg Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and Muriate of Potash (MoP) fertilizer free of cost for cultivating Aman paddy on one bigha of land.

The incentives will be provided from the agriculture rehabilitation assistance and seed and seedlings sector of the regular agriculture ministry’s budget.

A government order (GO) to this end has already been issued by the ministry.

Field level disbursement of the incentives distribution program will start soon.