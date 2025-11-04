Speakers for making village courts effective in rural areas

Speakers at a training session in Rajshahi on Tuesday underscored the need for making village courts more effective in rural areas to resolve the small issues of dispute to build a peaceful society.



Integrated efforts of all government and non-government organizations concerned can be the effective means of strengthening local justice systems in rural areas through establishing close-to-home, low-cost village courts that adjudicate minor disputes between residents.



Government officials and other stakeholders made the observation while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a two-day training workshop for Union Parishad Chairman to generate public awareness about the activities of village court.



District administration as part of implementation of the “Activation of Village Court in Bangladesh (third phase) project" organized the workshop at the conference hall of Zila Parishad discussing and devising ways and means on how to attain the cherished goal.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Afia Akhter addressed the session as the chief guest, while Deputy Director of Local Government Zakiul Islam was in the chair.

Additional District Magistrate Umme Kulsum Sampa, Additional Superintendent of Police Helena Akter, Deputy Director of Department of Women Affairs Shabnom Shirin and District Legal Aid Officer Ariful Islam also spoke.

During his concept paper presentation, District Coordinator Lutfor Rahman attributed that the village court is a semi-formal judicial system for resolving minor disputes at the local level.



Main aim of village courts is to provide rural communities with accessible, affordable, and speedy justice for minor civil and criminal disputes by settling them locally for reducing the burden on formal courts and fostering social peace.



Making local authorities more responsive to justice needs, empowering marginalized groups to seek remedies at the local level, and resolving disputes in an expeditious and transparent manner are the specific objectives.



Afia Akhter said the village court works to provide the rural poor, women, and other vulnerable groups with a local and accessible justice system that is often intimidating and costly in formal courts.



It's mandated to settle minor disputes quickly, avoiding the lengthy and complex processes of the formal court system.