DU student group seeks action over online harassment of female students, teachers

The Dhaka University branch of the Revolutionary Student Alliance (Biplabi Chhatra Maitri) has submitted a complaint to the university administration, calling for necessary action against those involved in cyberbullying and making objectionable comments targeting female students and teachers.

The student organization submitted the complaint on Tuesday to Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Sayema Haque Bidisha.

According to the organization, multiple female students and teachers at Dhaka University have been subjected to various forms of online harassment and bullying over the past several days.

The organization has accused a Facebook group named "Dhaka University Student Parliament" of becoming a platform for "objectionable comments and character assassination."

“It has recently come to our attention that extremely distasteful comments have been made about Dr. Samina Luthfa, a teacher in the Department of Sociology, in various posts in this group. Meanwhile, current female student Faria Matin has already been subjected to extensive cyberbullying," the complaint reads.

The organization believes that it is essential to give top priority to the cybersecurity of women at the university and to take immediate necessary action, considering the above complaints, to prevent further bullying.

The organization has also submitted a list of the accused along with screenshots with their complaint.